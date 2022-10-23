Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Parents love their children dearly and want what is best for them. Making it possible for parents to be actively engaged in their children’s education provides the best outcome for students, and children deserve an education free of politically biased curriculum.

Throughout my time representing Idahoans, I have fought to protect parents’ rights to be actively involved in their children’s education; this includes parents who have concerns about curriculum and putting politics in the classroom. Some recent examples of related efforts over the past year are as follows:

U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo. Senator Crapo serves as Republican ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments