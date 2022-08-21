Mike Crapo 2022 mug

Mike Crapo

Former President Ronald Regan said, “Strength is the most persuasive argument we have to convince our adversaries to negotiate seriously and to cease bullying other nations.” One of the ways we show strength is by solidifying our alliances with other countries with similar world objectives. With my support, the Senate recently overwhelmingly ratified the accession of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) by a vote 95-1-1, enabling these two countries to become NATO members. This is an important step in reinforcing our countries’ alliances and countering Russian aggression, including the invasion of Ukraine, and other international threats.

On May 18, 2022, Finland and Sweden applied concurrently to become NATO members. The membership process involves several rounds of discussions between the aspiring member and NATO representatives. Each NATO ally must ratify the prospective member’s accession protocols according to its own political processes, after which the NATO Secretary General officially invites the nation to join NATO. Other NATO allies, including Canada, Norway, Poland and Germany have already ratified the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland.

U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo. Senator Crapo serves as Republican ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

