Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Biden administration’s “catch and release” and porous border policies give drug cartels easy access to distribute deadly drugs, traffic unsuspecting victims, and leave a wake of violence in our neighborhoods. We must secure our border immediately.

The Biden administration’s border policies have opened the floodgates:

U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo. Senator Crapo serves as Republican ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments