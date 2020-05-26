We live in unprecedented times. COVID-19 has caused the world to reevaluate everything we know about preparation for infectious diseases.
We have been introduced to a whole new vernacular. Acronyms, words and phrases, previously unfamiliar are now part of our everyday lives: COVID, PCR, IgG, N95, NP swab, Fauci, Cluster, Antibody, Quarantine, Stay-At-Home Order, R0, and Crush the Curve.
Some phrases sounded great at first and then overtime lost steam — like this one: “We’re all in this together.”
America is the most incredible country in the history of the world. Built on freedoms and a constitution that is the envy of the world. Diversity is our strength. As COVID-19 marched across the globe, most of us could feel a sense of unity as we came together to fight for our communities, our families, and our future. I remember the first time someone said, “We’re all in this together.” It resonated with me. It made me proud to lock arms with my fellow Americans and show the world just how strongly we could respond.
Unfortunately, that unity and optimism did not last long.
The truth is, we’re not “all in this together.” Because we were not prepared as a country for a pandemic. It became easier to blame someone than to work together for our people. Our country was already politically polarized and to add to the chaos, it’s an election year. We were primed for a complete political circus. Politicians have not disappointed. Finger pointing, denial, lies, and distractions dominate the airwaves as the average American fights for their livelihoods, always wondering what the next day will bring.
So what would “we’re all in this together” look like? It would start with clear communication. There is nothing that disrupts a plan faster than a lack of clarity. In a leadership vacuum, chaos reigns supreme and without clear direction, political agendas and conspiracy theories flourish, and they have.
So now it’s the end of May. In baseball terms, we are at the top of the 2nd inning, with much of the game yet to be played. So what’s next?
George Bernard Shaw famously said, “You see things; and you say, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say ‘Why not?’”
Here are some of my “Why nots?” for Idaho in the coming months.
Why not temper our political rhetoric and look for common ground to fight the real enemy COVID-19?
Now that some of us are back to work, why not take the divisiveness of the past and apply that energy to help Idaho stay at work?
Why not learn from countries who have successfully fought COVID-19 and implement similar strategies in Idaho?
Why not collaborate on testing, tracing, protocols, capacities, data, and solutions?
Why not wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and cough in our sleeves?
Why not focus on those who are severely disadvantaged in this fight: the vulnerable, uninsured, working-class employees, the elderly, and those who speak English as a second language?
Why not work together to provide clarity with comprehensive messaging and then deliver on those messages?
Finally, why not prepare now for the fall? Let’s spend this time to develop world-class response strategies to stay open and give our businesses the very best chance for a complete rebound.
During a crisis, the best and worst of human behavior is on full display. The speed and uncertainty of this pandemic will continue to expose our weaknesses and shortcomings, but it will also allow us to respond and accomplish things we never thought possible. Why not lead the nation?
I know the people of Idaho. I know the grit and determination that is part of our heritage. I know if any state in the Union can respond and thrive in a crisis, it is Idaho.
I ask you to join me today and commit to be part of the solution. Every individual, company and organization can play a role as we fight this disease and keep our economy rolling. Stand with me today and ask “Why not?”
Let’s beat COVID-19 together.