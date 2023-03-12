Support Local Journalism


Idaho currently ranks 50th out of the 50 states in pediatricians per 100,000 children, and is getting worse. We were at 52 per 100,000 children in 2020, 45 in 2021, and 39 in 2022. The national average is 90.

Idaho also ranked 50th in total active physicians (all specialties) per 100,000 residents at 196.1 in 2021. The national average was 287. Oregon had 311.

Perry Brown is a board-certified pediatrician and cystic fibrosis specialist in Boise. Dan Zuckerman is a board-certified medical oncologist in Boise.

