As Sheriff for Gem County, the safety and security of our children is my top priority. I’ve found that the greatest tools to help my team and I ensure their safety are preventative measures that stop crime from happening in the first place. As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Finding new ways to prevent crime is one of the main reasons I joined Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a membership organization of police chiefs, sheriffs, and prosecutors who make the case for solutions that cut crime and put kids on the path to productive lives. What they found is a promising solution that can help keep kids off the wrong path: quality child care. Quality child care and early learning programs have proven to be effective at reducing behavioral issues and increasing academic achievement, two critical steps towards preventing crime.
Unfortunately, despite the proven benefits of quality child care, Idaho currently lacks the available and affordable child care infrastructure that we need. During the pandemic, our state lost 349 child care facilities, resulting in a loss of nearly 5,500 child care slots.
This lack of child care availability has drastic consequences for parents in Idaho. One in four employees who are parents of young children have either left the workforce or been unable to accept a new job due to our state’s inadequate child care options. Many parents who have been able to keep their jobs have had to reduce their work to part-time or stay in a part-time job due to a lack of child care. This significantly reduces their earning potential and leaves many families struggling to provide the best lives for their kids.
For children growing up in these difficult circumstances, many can become entangled in negative behaviors at an early age that often make it impossible to get off of that path later in life. One way out of these circumstances is through educational attainment, but poverty can get in the way. Research has shown a link between poverty and low educational attainment. Because of that link, reducing child poverty by ensuring quality child care can help put more kids on the path towards a successful and a crime-free adulthood.
Fortunately, the Workforce Development Council for Idaho created a grant program that would help build child care capacity in the state. The Idaho Legislature allocated $15 million in grants to projects designed to build and expand child care capacity throughout the state. This is on top of $40 million in new requests that, fully funded, would expand Idaho’s capacity by nearly 5,000 new slots.
However, the addition of these slots would still leave Idaho behind where it was in 2020, when we were already in the midst of a child care crisis. In order to bolster our child care sector and increase the availability of affordable, quality child care in Idaho, we need our state legislators to increase the amount of funding given by these grants to providers. One way to achieve this goal would be to follow the recommendation of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry by granting a further $15 million in spending authority to the Workforce Development Council. This expanded funding stream would help close the current gap in child care availability.
This funding is critical to the future strength of our state. By investing in child care, we can help prevent many young children from growing up to be involved in crime. In other words, we either pay for an ounce of prevention now, or pay considerably more for a pound of cure later.
Donnie Wunder is the Sheriff for Gem County Idaho and a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.