Sheriff Donnie Wunder

Donnie Wunder Gem County Sheriff

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As Sheriff for Gem County, the safety and security of our children is my top priority. I’ve found that the greatest tools to help my team and I ensure their safety are preventative measures that stop crime from happening in the first place. As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Finding new ways to prevent crime is one of the main reasons I joined Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a membership organization of police chiefs, sheriffs, and prosecutors who make the case for solutions that cut crime and put kids on the path to productive lives. What they found is a promising solution that can help keep kids off the wrong path: quality child care. Quality child care and early learning programs have proven to be effective at reducing behavioral issues and increasing academic achievement, two critical steps towards preventing crime.

Donnie Wunder is the Sheriff for Gem County Idaho and a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.

Recommended for you

Load comments