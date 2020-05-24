Over the past several months, six members of the community have donated their time and energy to be part of our editorial board.
We’ve had robust discussions about education funding, hemp laws, bills in the Legislature, eviction policies and displays of civil disobedience during the coronavirus pandemic.
The board has wrestled with areas of society or public leadership that seemed inconsistent or hypocritical, and explored ideas for improving these situations.
Our board members come from a variety of professional backgrounds, age groups and family situations. They each bring a unique and valuable perspective.
We’re now coming to the end of this group’s session, and I would like to thank each one of them for dedicating not only their time but their mental and emotional energy to this endeavor. Thank you to:
- Chase Johnson
- John Jackson
- Tami Dooley
- Melissa Morales
- Devon Vanessen
- Jane Suggs
Because of the sudden changes brought on by the pandemic, we did not get to hold our final meetings in person. It’s one small example of an area of life where there’s a lack of closure and an abrupt shift from our usual way of doing things.
Though we’re all still adjusting to more online meetings and phone calls rather than in-person gatherings, I’m excited to continue the tradition at the Idaho Press of meeting with a community editorial board in the coming months. I plan to hold interviews for our next board later this summer.
If this opportunity interests you, stay tuned for more details, or email me at hbeech@idahopress.com to learn more.
PUZZLE UPDATES
As the pandemic hit Idaho, we made some changes to the pages of our newspaper, including a new full page of puzzles called Boredom Busters. We hoped this would help you get through the lulls of staying home when few were places open.
I enjoy our puzzles and have heard from a few of you who do, too. Unfortunately, the Boredom Busters was only a temporary addition during the stay-home order. Our puzzle offerings have now returned to the daily page next to comics and the Lazy Sunday insert.
Be sure to follow Jeanne Huff’s Community section for other ideas of fun things to do, read and watch.