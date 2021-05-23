I’d like to wish our readers and Idaho Press team a heartfelt thank you and farewell. Friday was my last day with the Idaho Press, the paper that raised me as a reporter. It was 10 years ago this month that I, a 21-year-old new college grad, started writing Best of Canyon County blurbs to try to prove my chops to then-Managing Editor Vickie Holbrook. Two weeks later, she offered me a job.
I had no idea I would spend the next decade at the paper. I certainly did not expect to be a managing editor. Who wants to deal with all that admin nonsense, right? Not me.
I’m glad life doesn’t always follow the path of our expectations. Leading this newsroom has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve ever taken on. I didn’t realize how much I had learned here until after I put in my notice.
I’ve learned how to handle conflict with empathy and calm confidence. I used to avoid conflict whenever possible. If someone else was upset, my heart rate would start to skyrocket. Now I see how avoiding these tough conversations can cause a problem to fester, like a small sliver, until addressed.
I’ve learned how to invite others in when there’s a tough decision to make, without letting that ignite insecurity that I don’t immediately have the right answer. Leadership isn’t having the right answer all of the time. Some of the issues we face in journalism are so nuanced that I’m not convinced there always is a right answer, but we can get closer to higher standards when we put our heads together.
The Idaho Press has been an amazing place to brainstorm story ideas, wrestle with how we should cover issues, and think big picture about what our role in the community is and how that should evolve. It’s fun to tease out a story idea with the newsroom, edit and refine it, and see it in print. I’ll miss that.
So why leave? I had an opportunity to pursue another passion of mine, and I was excited to do more writing and hands-on projects. Monday is my first day with the Idaho Office for Refugees, where I will lead the communications strategy. I’m excited to work with people from so many cultural backgrounds and to help introduce their voices and their stories to the broader community.
What attracted me to journalism was the mission to build understanding. I noticed in my own life, when I would read someone’s story who had a different life experience than me, my empathy and worldview would grow. I wanted to be a part of writing those stories to help others experience the same thing; that’s why I became a reporter. That same desire to build empathy is what’s driving me to this next step.
It’ll be interesting to be in a reader’s shoes and see the paper from that perspective. Maybe I’ll even write in a snarky letter when I see a grammatical error. (Just kidding, Tess.)
The Idaho Press is conducting a search for a new managing editor. In the meantime, the paper is in good hands with regional editor Jeff Robinson. I call Jeff the Britannica of Idaho. He’s been working in Idaho journalism for what, 80 years now, Jeff? Give him a story idea and he’ll give you five points of historical context around it. (Also I’ll miss giving Jeff crap about his extensive Crocs collection.)
We’ve also had some new faces join our newsroom in recent months:
- Digital editor Madison Guernsey: Madison was a sports reporter and editor for the Idaho State Journal for six years. He showed impressive digital innovation there, and I’m excited to see his leadership in this realm at the Idaho Press.
- Meridian/Ada County reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis: Carolyn starts Monday! She grew up in the D.C. area, speaks Spanish and loves dogs.
- Nampa/Caldwell and growth reporter Paul Schwedelson. Paul was a sports reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle when he switched over to writing news stories during the pandemic: He brings a fresh perspective to news and narrative storytelling.
- Social justice/public safety reporter Erin Sheridan: Erin previously reported on immigration issues on the Texas/Mexico border. She’s an intelligent, deep thinker and cares about people whose voices have traditionally been left out.
- Copy editor Sydney Kidd: Sydney formerly interned at Boise Weekly. She’s a bright spot in the newsroom with her warm, kindness, humility and dedication.
This year we also promoted Ryan Suppe to senior reporter, and Betsy Russell is still going strong after covering the longest legislative session in history. The team — including city editor Tess Fox, sports editor Greg Lee, Blue Turf Sports editor B.J. Rains, assistant sports editor John Wustrow (the longest-tenured person in our newsroom), community engagement editor Jeanne Huff, photo editor Brian Myrick and photographer Jake King — helped us earn 1st place for General Excellence two years in a row in the Idaho Press Club’s statewide contest.
Excited to see you all continue to do great work. I’ll be rooting for you.