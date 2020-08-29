The Idaho Press is looking for community members who are interested in serving on our editorial board.
As a board member, you will take part in an hourlong discussion each week around local issues, events and challenges. The board dives into problems facing the Treasure Valley and explores solutions, often issuing a call to action for elected officials, community leaders and members of the public.
We are looking for board members who are informed on community issues and passionate about solutions and progress.
Normally we would meet in person, but for the foreseeable future our board will meet virtually to avoid gathering in a small space during the pandemic.
My goal is to bring together a group of people who have a diverse range of perspectives and experiences. I don’t want us to agree on everything, but I want this to be a place for honest questioning and analysis, healthy and respectful dialogue, and collaboration on realistic ideas of how our communities can improve and succeed.
Would you like to join us for the next year to wrestle with local issues and provide your perspective?
If so, please send an email of interest to op-ed@idahopress.com, with “Editorial Board” in the subject line. Include your full name, phone number and home address.
In your email, please answer the following questions about yourself:
Tell us about you and your background, including work, family, community activities and how long you’ve lived in the Treasure Valley.
What are three local issues that you are passionate about, and why?
What does this community do well, and what needs improvement?
Why do you want to serve on the Idaho Press editorial board?
Please list two challenges or issues in the local community that you would like our editorial board to explore, and what solutions you would offer.
What are your political leanings?
Do you have any potential conflicts of interests?
Please send your email of interest no later than 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
This is a volunteer position and requires a commitment of attending at least 75% of the meetings. We will choose a meeting time that works best with the selected applicants, and will hold our first board meeting at the end of September.
I’m excited for the opportunity to engage with a group of readers over the next year and dive into topics that impact all of us. If you have ideas for our board, but don’t have the bandwidth for another time commitment right now, please feel free to email me at hbeech@idahopress.com.