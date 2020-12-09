Sometimes you’ll see an editor’s note added after a Letter to the Editor or Cheers & Jeers submission. We don’t do this to pick fights or nitpick or make sure my or another editor’s point of view is heard. We only add these notes when we believe extra context is warranted around a serious issue.
This year, misinformation about election fraud and the coronavirus pandemic is spreading at a dangerous rate. Trust in our elections and agreement on the facts of the pandemic are foundational to our society’s health. Yet we’ve seen startling conspiracy theories quickly gain momentum with no evidence to back them up.
If there were widespread election fraud, of course we would want journalists to rigorously investigate and report on that — and we’d put it on A1. But we have heard time and time again from both Republican and Democratic election leaders and the attorney general of the United States that there is no such evidence. It’s irresponsible for a president of any party to spread misinformation through tweets — especially about issues so core to the health of our country as trustworthy elections, peaceful transition of power and a global health crisis. When such falsehoods take hold, journalists are left to try to mitigate the damage.
My responsibility and my passion as an editor is equipping readers with facts that help them make informed decisions. That’s why I add the editor’s notes after certain Opinion submissions. Not to push a political agenda. You may have heard I’m that ‘liberal new editor,’ but I’m critical of and appreciative of both sides of the aisle.
In regards to the national news we print, you may have heard that the Associated Press is a far-left news agency, but it’s actually close to the center. Journalists’ job is to hold the powerful accountable, whether they have a D or an R next to their name. These past four years, the most powerful person in the world has had an R behind his name.
I have heard feedback that we’ve only run stories about negative aspects of Trump’s presidency and not positive ones. These are good debates to have and reflect on. Our newsroom, in partnership with our design desk, does our best to pick the top, most consequential national stories of the day for the limited print space we have. Some days we have fewer pages to work with, and we prioritize that space for local news. We have a greater breadth of national and global news available on our website, which is included in your subscription.
I’ve also heard concern that we pick Letters to the Editor that are favorable to Biden and weed out those favorable to Trump. I can assure you this is not happening. We run almost every letter we receive, with limited exceptions such as those that are libelous or incite violence. But no, we are not tossing any letters because they’re supportive of President Trump. We welcome viewpoints from across the political spectrum.
Myself and city editor Tess Fox, who processes our Opinion page submissions, are doing our best to improve the tone of the Opinion page, notably by removing name-calling. We want to see respectful debates, not finger-pointing and ranting that you could find on Facebook instead. We have not been perfect with this, but we’ve acknowledged our mistakes and have committed to getting better.
Another thing I would like our readers to understand is that the Idaho Press is not propping up this pandemic for our own benefit. As is the case with other businesses, this has been a big blow to our bottom line and to our morale. We’ve undergone painful cuts to get through this dark time. We want this to be over as much as anyone. But we can’t just stop reporting on COVID stories because we’re tired of them — this is a public health crisis and people need information.
Above all, I want readers to know how grateful I am to you. You pay for the work we do. You make this possible. You care enough to reach out with your feedback. I take it to heart and use it to expand my perspective. Thank you.