One of our missions at the Idaho Press is to spark thoughtful and informed discussions among readers. I appreciate the range of perspectives in letters to the editor, especially when it’s about a topic we’re covering.
Since 2018, our coverage area, and the number of people reading our stories and submitting letters, has grown substantially with our expansion into Ada County. It’s cool to see people fired up and engaged.
Though there’s a rise in submissions, we still have limited print space. We want to allow as many voices as possible on the Opinion page. With that in mind, we’re trimming the word limit for letters to 175 words, down from the previous cap of 300. This will still provide plenty of space for a strong, succinct argument, and give more people to share their thoughts.
We will also prioritize letters from subscribers. This is a small way to show our gratitude to readers who support the work we do. Without you, there would be no pages to print letters on in the first place. Thank you for valuing our work enough to pay for it; you deserve first dibs on the page.
We want our Opinion page to be a place where someone can express themselves, learn from others and challenge their own perspectives. We hope you see things on the page that you cheer on, and other things that you disagree with. That said, we don’t want this page to turn into another Facebook comment section — you know, the type filled with name-calling, false claims and petty jabs. We run a professional business. If the letter isn’t up to our standards, we have no obligation to run it.
We’ll prioritize letters that:
- make a clear, informed argument
- have a civil tone
- provide insight on a local issue
When you submit a letter, you will receive an automated response so you know it came through. If we choose to run your letter, you can expect to see it in print and on our website in the two weeks after your submission. Because we have a small newsroom staff and each of us wear multiple hats, we will not be responding to each submitter individually to let you know if and when your letter will run.
We will apply these policy changes starting Friday.
With all kinds of social media platforms, blogs and news sites to choose from, it’s becoming easier to find ourselves siloed in our own comfortable pools of information with people who think like we do. The topics of today bring up so much strong emotion and, at times, anger, that we may prefer to turn away from the discussion. Let’s keep listening and keep talking to each other, with respect and compassion. That’s a community link that a local newspaper can provide.
If you’d like to submit a letter for our Opinion page, please visit idahopress.com/site/forms/online_services/letter.
Please use our website submission form rather than sending your letter in an email. It streamlines the process and ensures we have the information we need. Plus, with email scams and phishing on the rise, we’re hesitant to open email attachments.
We are still accepting Cheers & Jeers submissions, which run on Tuesdays. From the link above, you’ll be directed to where you can submit a Cheers & Jeers or guest opinion.