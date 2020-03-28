How are you all hanging in there? I know we’ve all seen a lot of difficult changes over the past couple of weeks. My heart is heavy for everyone whose world has been turned upside down, whether by illness or loss of income or both. We are here for you, whether that’s connecting you with resources, giving you detailed local updates, or sometimes simply offering a crossword puzzle or lighthearted feature to brighten your day.
Though our efforts are going strong through this time, we at the Idaho Press, like many other businesses, are having to take steps to cut costs and offset challenges so we can come out of this stronger.
Some of those steps will temporarily impact what you see in the paper. Our staff, as with every employee in our family of newspapers under Adams Publishing Group, are working reduced hours during the crisis. This means fewer hours to report stories, design pages and run the press.
You’ll notice that your paper will have fewer pages, including a shorter Farm and Ranch section, and on some days News and Sports will both share the first section of the paper. Certain lottery results may not be available by press deadline.
We love our great lineup of columnists and freelancers, but unfortunately in the short-term we have put some of those on pause, while others will run less frequently.
Columnists on pause for now:
- Tim Woodward, Life section
- Mike Prater, Sports
- Sean McBride, The Movie Guy
- Steve Stuebner, Outdoors
- Chris Nye, Outdoors
- Tom Claycomb, Outdoors
- Lettie Stratton, travel column
We will continue to publish, some with reduced frequency:
- The Bookworm Sez by Terri Schlichenmeyer
- Grammar Guy by Curtis Honeycutt
- Two-wheeled Wanderer by Ted Kunz
- Pete Zimowsky’s Outdoors Spotlight
- A Little Slice of History by Rick Just
- The How of Wine by Kathryn House
- Natalie Holsten’s column
- Boise Dev by Don Day
If you love puzzles like me, you can continue to look forward to Lazy Sunday each week. Also, if you’re like me and are hungry for non-coronavirus reading material right now, don’t miss our annual publication of Cavalcade that ran in Saturday’s paper (March 28).
These temporary cuts are disappointing, but we have every intention of restoring things back to normal — hopefully even a better “normal” — when we get through this challenging time.
We thankfully still have our full newsroom staff on board. I’m filled with pride and gratitude when I think about the work and passion that each one of them is pouring into this newspaper.
I’ve also been inspired to see how people in the community are stepping up to help each other. We live in an amazing place. Thank you for your support and patience as we get through this together. If you have any feedback or questions for me, you can reach me at hbeech@idahopress.com.