When I was a reporter for the Meridian Press, one of our weeklies that’s delivered every Friday, something I loved hearing from readers was, “I look forward to sitting down with your paper and my cup of coffee every Saturday morning.” I can picture the solitude and peacefulness of that scene. As screens consume more of our time, there’s something romantic about the simplicity of a printed newspaper and doing a crossword in pencil (or pen, if you’re brave).
Going into journalism, I heard many comments such as, “Newspapers? Aren’t those dying? Does anyone under 40 even read those anymore?”
“The smart ones do,” I’ll reply, jokingly.
We have tens of thousands of people in this community who support the work we do and value it enough to pay for it or buy an ad. To you all, I’m deeply thankful. We’re working hard to make sure you get more value out of your subscription, whether you prefer to get your news in print or on your phone.
We reached out to readers recently to ask why you read the Idaho Press. The pessimist in me was a bit apprehensive about the responses we’d get. I expected snarky or even mean comments about how we’re failing in some way.
I had no reason to worry, though — it was quite the opposite. Here’s a sample of what you all said:
“We missed getting a Saturday paper, so we decided to try yours. What a surprise! We really, really enjoy the Idaho Press. … We are so glad to see (columnists Pete) Zimowski and (Tim) Woodward again. Also, all the other local writers. Your articles are very local and interesting, and your Sports page is timely and informative.”
“I grew up on a family farm in Michigan and like the rural news that the Press includes. I like your Outdoor section and I follow Tom Claycomb who is an excellent writer. The Idaho Press does a great job of covering our local news while retaining the flavor and feeling of Idaho. … We need an objective, respected and strong media that all Americans can trust. We need investigative reporting, that seeks the truth and which does not inject political opinions.”
“I recently moved to Idaho in July and I feel it is important to support local journalism. … We really need local reporting and I feel this is where we as citizens really have a voice. Thank you for your ‘real news’ in this most cynical of times.”
“As a former journalist, how great is it to see a newspaper bucking the national trend of downsizing, forcing readers to online editions, or simply going out of business. Traditional newspaper readers like me want to see you succeed in your efforts to provide both local and national news coverage on-cycle.”
“(I enjoy reading about) Canyon County academic events and Canyon County student accomplishments with pictures attached to the article — big enough that faces are recognizable.”
“I appreciate you being a trusted news source. In today’s world, so much false and misinformation is surrounding us all the time. People do not know how to verify a source, or how to double check before believing the first thing they see online.”
“I subscribe mainly because I consider it a civic duty to support my local … newspaper. We need you, now more than ever. The IP does an excellent job covering local news and politics — I especially appreciate your thorough coverage of what the Idaho Legislature gets up to. … Special kudos to Betsy Russell! I also appreciate IP’s coverage of our communities, local heroes, news about our beloved mountains and wildlands, and of course, Jeanne Huff’s more personal stories of local artists and life’s small pleasures.”
“I like the coverage, it’s broad from the state capital to local news. I like that it’s inclusive, I hear voices from folks that usually don’t get the platform. Whenever I think it’s getting stale, you surprise me with a topic that interests me. … I like hearing from folks that normally don’t get the podium, minorities, especially the Latino community. I like the fact that you have a reporter that is devoted to this group.”
“You support this community and I will support you. This may sound strange to you, but I also enjoy the local advertising. My preference is to shop local stores first, then chains, and lastly on the internet. Knowing what is available to me and at what price is a form of news, letting me know where items of interest to me are available.”
“I believe in local journalism. National news, while undoubtedly important, dominates our collective attention and there are many quality outlets for this coverage. I want to know what’s happening in my state and community and there are fewer outlets doing this work.”
Reading your feedback made my day. Thank you all for taking the time to weigh in. It meant a lot to me to see what you value about the paper.
Don’t get me wrong, we get critical and negative feedback, too — and occasionally the angry voicemail full of swear words. Our newsroom is always learning and growing and seeking to get better at our craft; we know we’re not perfect. Respectful and thoughtful criticism helps us in that effort and broadens our perspective. Sadly, sometimes the tone people use toward us makes me wonder if they remember there are real people on the other end of this, not just robots pumping out copy.
I know trust in journalism is extremely strained at this time. We should think critically about how the news is reported, but a lot of the distrust (and disdain) toward journalists is unwarranted. Still, I understand it’s our job to help build that trust up again. In my next column I’ll dive deeper into our mission and explain why we do what we do.
Oh and before I forget, this comment brought me back to my Meridian Press days and made me smile: “I look forward to my newspaper and the morning ritual of spreading it across the kitchen island with my first cup of coffee while the rest of the house sleeps. Thank you!”