We at the Idaho Press are always working to improve our product and make updates to fit into the 2022 media model while also providing the best possible print experience for our loyal readers.
We’ve encountered the challenge and importance of maximizing our news space. What items are essential to what we do? It’s a delicate balance and one that’s constantly evolving.
Recently, we targeted our market and stocks report, which ran daily as a half-page graphic on Page A4. Was it something we absolutely needed? We stopped running it in recent weeks to find out.
Well, the readers spoke loud and clear – it’s an element of the paper that’s important to their daily routine. I’d say we’ve received about 50 caller complaints regarding its recent omission. I’m sure there are other customers who have also noticed that have not reached out as well.
Because of this, the graphic will return on a daily basis in the coming weeks, albeit in a different format. It will be smaller and will focus on three areas that readers seem to miss most:
Major Markets Performance
Current Commodities Prices
Current Precious Metals
We appreciate and welcome your feedback, and we take pride in the fact that we can respond to it and make adjustments where necessary to fit your needs. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions, complaints or compliments. We take all into consideration.
Teddy Feinberg is the managing editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110 or via email: tfeinberg@idahopress.com