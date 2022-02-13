In a previous editorial, we worried that good leaders might start to leave the Nampa School District, and unfortunately, our fears were founded.
Paula Kellerer, who had served as Nampa superintendent since 2017, announced her immediate resignation on Feb. 4. Her announcement followed shortly after school Trustee Mike Kipp, who left Jan. 31.
We hope that as the board starts its search for replacements, that it shows the community that it’s putting forth the effort to find the best candidates. Student achievement and welfare should be at the top of the list of priorities for any new trustee and superintendent.
Kellerer in particular proved herself to be a valuable asset to the Nampa School District. She came to the district during a tumultuous time and brought much-needed stability. The district had three different superintendents in five years, from 2012-2017.
During her tenure, she oversaw the passage of two levies for $9.375 million in 2017 and $12.94 million in 2020, instituted all-day kindergarten, and opened Nampa’s first full-time online school, among other accomplishments.
She partnered with business leaders to create plans to improve the district’s “go-on” rate, which is the percentage of students who seek some kind of higher education after graduation, as well as the literacy rate.
She also served on Gov. Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” task force, which set forward recommendations to the Legislature including accountability for K-3 literacy, greater opportunities for all-day kindergarten and increased flexibility in the K-12 funding formula.
Kellerer also had strong Nampa roots, serving as assistant superintendent at the district from 2004 to 2010 and later as dean of the College of Adult and Graduate Studies at Northwest Nazarene University before returning to NSD.
She clearly created inroads in the community, which drew her supporters to rally last week to give thanks for the work she’s done at the district.
As we wish the best to Kellerer in her future endeavors, we will also be watching carefully how the process of replacing her unfolds. Those who run for office should do so with the expectation that their positions are granted by the voters and thus subject to public scrutiny. As residents, we should accept our role of staying informed of officials’ actions and voicing our concerns or support.
It’s up to the board to choose suitable replacements for Kellerer and Kipp, and it’s up to the community to engage in this process. Our residents deserve the best for their schools, and that includes the best leaders.