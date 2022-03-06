The group that gave Idaho its reputation as a haven for white supremacists in the 1980s may have since disbanded, but new groups and individuals seem to be stoking those fires once more.
Our state is becoming less known for its potatoes than it is for its racists and extremists. We think this should change. The majority of people who live here are not hateful, misogynistic, antisemitic neo-Nazis — but that does not mean that the rest of us are inculpable.
According to the famous quote, often attributed to philosopher Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
If our current leaders are not standing up to hate and extremism, they are abetting it. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin may have said in a statement that she doesn’t necessarily agree with the views of the known white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who organized the American First Political Action Conference, but her participation in the event via video is still unacceptable. The kinds of hateful ideas being spread by the conference’s speakers, as well as its endorsement for Russia’s attack on Ukraine, are indefensible.
In her response to the backlash, she chose to attack the media rather than denounce the conference. We appreciate that the state GOP party did explicitly condemn Fuentes and other speakers at the event, although the statement stopped short of admonishing McGeachin’s participation in it.
Her contribution to that conference isn’t the only scar on Idaho’s name. Multiple antisemitic symbols have cropped up around the state, several of which have been in the Treasure Valley. The hate group known as the Proud Boys shows up at local events. Confederate flags fly at demonstrations.
And there are less extreme examples of the direction our state seems to be going as well. Many legislators privately bemoan the influence of the far-right, highly influential Idaho Freedom Foundation, but too few of them have the courage to speak out against them. All the while, the group pushes an extreme agenda that benefits very few Idahoans and yet it has an outsized voice in the Legislature. Other more under-the-radar groups, such as Conservative Of and Protect43, are pushing far-right candidates at every level of government in the state as well.
We can’t continue to let this brand develop. Idaho is better than this.
We could make a strong argument for the economic benefit of promoting an inclusive atmosphere that will help our employers attract the best candidates from all over. Or how we want to bring more highly paid-job-generating companies here, many of which are probably turned off by news of extremism and a Legislature that does not support education.
However, the argument that is most important is that we should be pushing back against hateful messages and promoting a safe and equitable state for everyone because it’s the right thing to do.
We encourage people at every level to stand up. Current elected officials must fight for strong values and against damaging ideology, even though it’s hard. We know there’s immense pressure on these individuals and they face increasing hostility from a vocal minority of the public. But we still hope they’ll continue to do what’s right.
Candidate filing is open through March 11. We hope more people, from either end of the political spectrum, will file for candidacy. We condemn political extremism from the left as well. The state needs more people who will stand up for average Idahoans and think critically about issues before acting, without getting bullied into acting a certain way by special interest groups. This is true for school boards, city councils, county commissions and any other elected position.
We can’t let the loud extremists drive the narrative. This is our state, and it’s time we started writing its story – one that includes all of its residents.