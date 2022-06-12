It was never about the books. The immediate and uproarious backlash to the Nampa School Board’s recent decision to ban 22 books, isn’t really because people really love those books — at least not completely.
It’s about what the move signals. It’s an overreach by the school board without a proper process. It’s the censorship of ideas that can expand the minds of the next generation. It’s the fact that most of the stories featured marginalized groups, such as people of color and LGBTQ people. It’s about how a few angry parents got to make a sweeping decision that affects the whole district.
There’s a fear that drives these kinds of decisions. A fear of what, we can only speculate.
It isn’t just happening Nampa; book bans are a rising trend nationwide, as recently reported by PBS, The New York Times and the Associated Press. In the overwhelming majority of these cases, the books also involve characters who are gay, transgender, and people of color.
Everyone knows that these students have access to far more objectionable content at their fingertips at all times. So why are these parents afraid of them stumbling upon a Sherman Alexie book that includes one line that refers to masturbation?
On the other hand, these kids can just as easily access the banned books, so why the big hoopla about it?
It’s about the ideas these books represent. Just as in the other nationwide examples, the books targeted here feature a Native American boy, victims of sexual assault, gay and transgender characters, the list goes on. These are the types of stories that aren’t as dominant in our culture, and sometimes they’re the kinds of stories that save the lives of those who read them.
A student who’s unsure of their place in the world, who doesn’t see anyone who looks or acts like them, might feel seen by these types of books. We can’t just take that away from them.
Parents who strongly oppose their children reading these books should absolutely have the option to opt their kid out of learning about them. They can talk to their students about what they check out at the library and what they read at home. No one can take that right away from them.
But everyone else should have the right to seek these novels out, to have the difficult conversations they may spark — conversations that might never have happened otherwise.
The books ending up in school libraries aren’t gratuitous smut. Teachers and librarians are specifically trained to seek out stories with artistic, educational and literary value. We should let educators educate, that’s their job and they’re more than qualified to do it.
Families with strong objections should have a medium to voice those objections, but they shouldn’t dictate what the rest of the district does.
Maybe some of the parents would benefit by reading the books on the list. Not just an out-of-context paragraph that may involve something sexual in nature, but the whole story. Maybe it would help them understand why someone would be better served by having these titles on their school library’s shelves.
Or maybe, the ban wasn’t really about the books.