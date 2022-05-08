For this year’s Republican primary, the editorial board has decided to highlight a number of key races that will have particularly significant impacts on Idaho. This week, we focused on candidates for statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and superintendent of public instruction.
Next week, we’ll focus on a number of critical local legislative races. For now, here are our picks:
Governor
We endorse the incumbent Brad Little in the crowded race for governor. He has made notable progress in education and infrastructure since he was elected in 2018. Perhaps more importantly, Little has also shown a proclivity toward reason and facts that we can’t say his top challenger, Janice McGeachin, shares.
However, this is not necessarily a ringing endorsement of a governor who has a history of signing bills he knows are bad and potentially unconstitutional — as he did last year with a law that would have greatly restricted the initiative process, had the state Supreme Court not quickly overturned it. His campaign ads and messaging also strike a troubling tone with their focus on federal issues that are far beyond the scope of Idaho’s governor and seem to be pandering to far-right supporters.
That being said, he’s the best candidate for the job, and we hope if he’s reelected, that he’ll stand up to loud special interest groups on the far end of the political spectrum and do what’s right for Idaho.
Lieutenant governor
Scott Bedke is our choice for lieutenant governor, in what is also a lukewarm endorsement. His opponent Priscilla Giddings has repeatedly shown a lack of strong character, perhaps most notably when she harassed and doxxed a teenage rape survivor who interned at the Legislature.
Bedke is an experienced lawmaker who has demonstrated stronger character than his opponent.
Attorney general
The editorial board enthusiastically supports Lawrence Wasden’s bid for reelection as Idaho’s top lawyer. Wasden has repeatedly shown that he understands both the state constitution and office’s role, which is to provide sound legal advice even if it’s not what lawmakers want to hear. Some of his decisions took political courage, but he still did what was right under the law.
His opponents Raul Labrador and Art Macomber have shown themselves to have little understanding or perhaps little care for the role of attorney general, and instead seek to use it to advance a political agenda.
Secretary of state
The board sees Phil McGrane as the clear choice for this position. He has years of experience running elections in the state’s largest county, which makes him particularly qualified. He also seems to have an understanding about how to run secure elections without trying to severely limit who can vote.
Dorothy Moon and Mary Souza, who are currently House representatives, sponsored a number of bills last session that would have made it much harder to vote in ways that would have almost certainly suppressed the vote for elderly people, low-income voters and others. Moon has also espoused misinformation about elections and potential fraud.
We hope the keepers of elections in Idaho would work to improve access to this vital function of democracy, not limit it.
Superintendent of public instruction
We endorse the incumbent Sherri Ybarra for superintendent of public instruction, although we believe there are many ways in which she could be a more effective leader. Her opponent Debbie Critchfield also has notable credentials, but her support for vouchers and private education in some cases are a cause for concern.
Ybarra has always made it clear she supports public education, which we think is vital to the success of this state. She has also been a strong advocate of mental health support for students, which is another critical issue facing Idaho. Branden Durst has repeatedly shown he is not fit for any office, and he does not support public education.