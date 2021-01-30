Signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho can be a confusing, disjointed process.
We admire health care workers who are working hard and giving up their days off to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but we would like to see more structure from the state to help organize the process.
It should be simple to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. Idaho officials should look to other states for best practices and take action to make this chaotic distribution more streamlined.
We see a lot of promise in West Virginia’s approach. The state, which already has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates nationwide, debuted an online portal on Monday for residents to register for a vaccine appointment. West Virginians can pre-register through the portal, and receive updates on vaccine availability. Those with limited internet access can register through a phone call.
In Idaho, state officials can help health districts and health care organizations carry out this massive task of vaccinating over 1 million people by having a more unified approach. We urge Gov. Brad Little and Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen to watch West Virginia’s rollout closely and prepare an Idaho portal based on that model.
This statewide management would also help problems like acquiring ultracold freezers needed to store vaccines. Rural cities and counties may not have the funds for this costly equipment. Having state logistical support would ensure that rural communities get the freezers needed, or receive a vaccine that doesn’t require ultracold storage. This monumental challenge is currently being left to individual health systems — which are also still trying to care for COVID-19 patients, patients with other health issues, and also give the COVID-19 vaccine.
Our health care workers are doing the best they can with what they’ve been presented. But we cannot continue to ask our overtaxed health care workers to also be logistical support staff. We need them to do health care. We need our state government to step up with the distribution support.
One of our board members is a health care worker, and shared another difficulty that would be easier to overcome with a portal: sometimes, people don’t show up for their vaccine appointment, so there are vials of vaccine that have been prepped for use — with a very short shelf life — but no arm available. A central portal for the vaccine would allow individuals and companies to sign up for an “on call” list. This ensures we’re not wasting Idaho’s limited vaccine allotment, and more people are helping us get to herd immunity.
A central portal would also make it easier to translate vaccine information into other languages, for our migrant worker and refugee communities, and ensure the information reaches these communities, which are often overlooked.
We hope that, as vaccine rollout expands in Idaho, our government can centralize the distribution of vaccines so more Idahoans can protect themselves.