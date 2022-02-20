There will only be one issue on the ballot in this upcoming March 8 election, but we encourage Nampa voters to support it.
The Nampa School District will be asking for a two-year $8 million supplemental levy, which will replace the current levy that expires on June 30.
We are aware that residents are already facing increasingly steep property taxes, and a new levy can be a difficult ask in such a tough time. However, both the proposed levy rate and total collected would be lower this time, resulting in about $5 million in savings to the community per year for 2022 and 2023, according to district data.
Although dubbed a “supplemental” levy, district officials have stressed that much of what it funds are essential to school operations. Around $3.33 million of funds would go toward funding some teacher and staff positions; another $2 million would go toward updating technology; and approximately $1.34 million is planned for updating the curriculum.
The rest of the money would go toward athletics and activities, building security, transportation, early childhood programs, and playground equipment and maintenance.
National Education Association rankings show Idaho is consistently last in per-pupil spending. Because the Legislature fails to fully fund schools, districts are forced to turn to levies to pay for some of the basics.
Idaho also has the sixth highest student-to-teacher ratio, according to the latest NEA report. The Nampa School District's levy seeks to address classroom size, which usually results in better outcomes for the students.
We believe that given the effort the district has shown to lessen the burden on Nampa taxpayers, and given the value of the programs the levy would fund, we see this as a worthy cause for voters to get behind.
Someone with an assessed home value of $380,000 in 2021, which is the average value in Canyon County, would have paid about $604 in NSD taxes that year. With an estimated increase in home value of 20% going into 2022, that same homeowner would pay $503 for their NSD bill in 2022 under the new levy.
Not only will this funding help keep up basics like staffing and technology upgrades, but it will also support the types of programs that enrich students’ experiences; offerings such as art, athletics, clubs, field trips, music and theater teach children and teens the kinds of life skills they couldn’t learn in a traditional classroom.
The failure of this levy may result in the cutting of programs or diversion of funding from other worthwhile endeavors — such as the federal funds that are earmarked for mental health counselors and expanding access to summer school to have helped the pandemic-driven learning loss.
In the past, we have encouraged our readers to engage in the civic process when it comes to local school districts. Part of that engagement includes paying attention to these levy requests, learning what they'll fund, and getting out to the polls on March 8.
More information about the levy can be found at nsd131.org.
Cheers and Jeers:
Jeers to Rep. Heather Scott for introducing legislation that would make it harder to build a school in Idaho.
Cheers to the Idaho Humane Society for rescuing 44 dogs from crowded shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Jeers to the House Transportation and Defense Committee for advancing a bill to repeal the state's law banning militias.
Cheers to the Pediatric Residency of Idaho effort to bring more pediatric doctors to the state.
Jeers to Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt for introducing legislation that would protect health care workers who dispense unproven medications for COVID-19.