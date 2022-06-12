It’s safe to assume many Treasure Valley residents’ jaws dropped when they opened their property assessment notices last week. Some probably also dropped an expletive or two.
Property values are growing at an out-of-control rate in the region, and it’s causing a rising level of anxiety — and anger — about property taxes.
The state’s local taxing districts cannot increase their annual budget by more than 8% from the previous year, which means residents whose home value increased by 40% won’t necessarily see a 40% increase on their bill. However, because residential property is appreciating at a rate that’s exceeding commercial and industrial land, KTVB recently reported, homeowners are carrying a far larger share of the property tax burden.
This isn’t a new problem, but it is a worsening one. It’s time for the Legislature to really do something substantive to help Idaho residents, many of whom are at risk of getting priced out of their homes. A recent small bump in the homestead exemption is not enough.
The exemption currently allows the value of a residence and land up to one acre be exempted at 50% of the assessed value up to $125,000, whichever is less.
The Legislature needs to come up with a comprehensive solution, which could look like the exemption being tied to the rise in property values. Or perhaps if education was fully funded, districts would not need to ask for levies and bonds.
This is a problem facing so many Idaho residents, and although local municipalities collect these taxes, it’s the Legislature that has the power to fix it. Cities and counties can only do so much, and this issue is too complicated to be solved by initiative.
Although lawmakers are not currently in session, we strongly urge them to lay the groundwork now to come back to the Statehouse with solid legislation to address this right away.
In order for our state to function, we can’t price out all the residents who aren’t extremely wealthy. Average Idahoans should not be penalized for staying here.
Editorials are based on the majority opinion of the Idaho Press editorial board, comprised of community members Rosie Reilly, Autumn Short, Jean Mutchie, Rod Gramer, Devon Van Essen, Pat Klocke, Kari Child, Dr. David Beverly and Idaho Press President and Publisher Matt Davison. Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg and City Editor Laura Guido are non-voting members. Views expressed in the editorial do not necessarily represent unanimous agreement among all board members.