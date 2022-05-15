For this year’s Republican primary, the Idaho Press Editorial Board decided to endorse candidates in a handful of key races that have the potential to significantly impact Idaho’s future. Last week, we covered five critical statewide races. This week, we looked at 10 legislative contests that cover districts in Canyon and Ada counties.
Here are our picks:
The editorial board selects Abby Lee in the race for District 9 senator. Among the two incumbents running, the other one being Jim Rice, Lee has shown herself to be more level-headed as a legislator. Rice seems to try to push through legislation that’s flawed, despite overwhelming negative feedback – as he did with his support of HB 389, the controversial property tax bill largely criticized by municipalities.
In the House race for District 9, seat B, we support Scott Syme. He has shown that he will vote in the best interest of his constituents, even when the rest of his party does not. His opponent Judy Boyle, on the other hand, has shown herself to be an extremist who supported the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and suggested this session a waste-of-time bill to drug test substitute teachers that died on the House floor.
We believe Scott Brock is the right person for the District 10 Senate position, especially because the other option is Tammy Nichols. Nichols is among the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s highest rated legislators for voting in lockstep with the group’s agenda. Brock provided sensible responses at a recent candidate forum and would be a much more reasonable candidate for the job.
For the District 11 Senate seat, we endorse Greg Chaney. The current House representative has shown himself to be a reasonable legislator who is not afraid to speak out against the dangerous influence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, when many of his colleagues refuse to do so directly. His opponent Chris Trakel seems to be mostly focused on past pandemic restrictions and other talking points used by the far-right.
We support Jeff Agenbroad to be District 13 senator. The Senate co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee is a longstanding figure in the community who is generally well respected. His opponent Brian Lenney has run a particularly mean-spirited campaign that’s been unusually flush with out-of-state funding. Lenney’s aggressive tactics offer little substance other than to attack Agenbroad.
In the three-way race for District 15 senator, we support Fred Martin. He chairs the Health & Welfare Committee and has worked on important issues such as suicide prevention. His main opponent Codi Galloway seems more aligned with the far right.
For the District 12 Seat A race, we endorse Jeff Cornilles. He has been very involved in the Nampa through his positions on the Nampa Impact Fee Committee and Development Corporation. His opponents are 21-year-old Sebastian Griffin, who shows promise but could use some maturing, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s Director of Communications Machele Hamilton.
For District 20 senator, we support Chuck Winder. He’s been an important backstop in the Idaho Legislature, ensuring potentially harmful bills coming out of the House do not continue on. He has faced an aggressive campaign from his opponent, Rosa Martinez.
In the race for District 23 House Seat B, we endorse Shaun Laughlin. He served as a firefighter in Nampa and worked closely with the Legislature on a number of health and safety issues.
We select Treg Bernt in the race for District 21 senator. He’s shown himself to be a reasonable person as a Meridian city councilman, and his opponent Thad Butterworth has shown he’s on the extreme side of the political spectrum.