The Idaho Legislature is continuing its pattern of addressing non-issues in our state instead of the many pressing ones they could be, and now it may impact its citizens’ basic right to vote.
House Bill 439, an emergency bill that just passed the House on Monday, would require unaffiliated voters to sign up as a party member by March 11 in order to participate in the closed Republican primary. This could shut out more than 310,000 unaffiliated voters, who make up nearly one-third of Idaho registered voters, not to mention those who turn 18 in that time and have yet to affiliate with a party.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, who is a high school teacher, pointed out during debate that young people who are new to the process may leave that box unchecked or choose to stay unaffiliated while registering.
This deadline would mean that these voters must choose to register as Republican before they even know who all the candidates are. Some legislators viewed switching parties as “gaming the system,” but it seems that knowing who the options are would instead promote making informed voting decisions rather than manipulating the process.
Many voters tire of partisan politics and would prefer to cast their ballots in favor of certain individuals, and not make their decisions based on if there’s an “R” or “D” by the name.
Rep. Lori McCann also noted during debate that many unaffiliated voters often do vote Republican, so why close the door to them?
This move may push out more centrist conservative voters from the process and make way for supporters of more extreme candidates, which has already been a trend since the Republicans closed their primary in 2012.
Another voting bill, HB 547, that recently passed the House would prohibit “ballot harvesting,” something the legislation’s own text acknowledges has never been a problem in Idaho. Although the bill has reasonable exceptions for those delivering ballots for a family member or household member, it doesn’t exactly seem prudent to create criminal penalties for those helping people participate in the election process. Some could be penalized for helping their elderly neighbor by delivering their absentee ballot.
It seems that national narratives about election security seem to be driving some of the lawmaker’s decisions this session, rather than local issues. An audit — performed because of false claims of election fraud — found just a .1% margin of error in three Idaho counties in the last presidential election.
Idaho’s elections are secure, and lawmakers are wasting valuable time and resources trying to solve problems that aren’t there. It’s an election year, and lawmakers are likely trying to score easy points by hitting on major talking points, but we urge the Senate to let these needless and potentially damaging bills die.
Voting rights are a cornerstone for a functioning democracy, and all so-called “freedom-loving” Americans should be fighting to expand those rights to as many of its eligible citizens as possible. Idaho lawmakers, we implore you to do what’s best for your constituents and your state, and limiting voting access is not on that list.