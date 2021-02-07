When it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, our leaders have failed us from the top down.
It started with a lack of planning at the federal level to get vaccines to states. Idaho’s congressional delegations failed us next, by not using their bully pulpit to publicly pressure for more vaccines in Idaho.
Gov. Brad Little seems, yet again, to be deferring to the local level for big decisions and creating unnecessary chaos.
The legislature is sitting on $900 million in funding that could help Idahoans. Monuments and lemonade stands are apparently much more pressing, dire issues, compared to Idahoans being able to buy food and pay bills.
Leaders across every level are failing Idahoans — especially health care workers and those who need a COVID-19 vaccine most.
Idaho is not getting nearly enough vaccines to work quickly toward herd immunity. That’s where our elected officials at the national level come in; they should be yelling at the top of their lungs that we need more vaccines.
But even if we could even get an increase in vaccine stock, our state still has no discernible plan or idea for distribution. The Department of Health and Welfare released an interim vaccine plan last updated in October — before the vaccine had even been approved. Just last week, state officials said they were making a plan to shuffle around 100,000-plus doses that did arrive in the state but were still unused. If we had a more comprehensive distribution model from the start, perhaps we could have avoided that.
Little’s “leave it to the locals” approach was chaotic when it came to mask mandates — but it’s a whole new level of uncertainty concerning vaccines.
When health districts are vaccinating different groups at different times, with an unpredictable number of doses coming in, this confusion breeds and frustration. Those emotions often bubble up and are hurled at health care workers who have no control over when vaccines arrive. On that point, please treat health care workers with kindness and respect — even if they do have to break the bad news that your appointment was canceled because the expected shipment didn’t come in on time. They are doing difficult and important work amid a lot of uncertainty, and they deserve our support.
Our health systems are ready to vaccinate as many Idahoans as possible. Health care workers want more than anyone to be done with COVID-19. Right now, we’re asking them to not only manage a deadly pandemic, but also complete difficult logistics work in a rural state. When it comes to circulating vaccines throughout the state, the natural fit to manage this task is the state government.
Leadership is looking over the horizon and preparing for what’s ahead; vaccines have been on the horizon for a while. We understand there are factors out of the state’s control — manufacturing holdups and reduced shipments from the federal government — but we’re discouraged by how disjointed Idaho’s vaccine rollout here has been.
There are golden opportunities for a public/private partnership to solve this: in South Carolina, a vaccine drive-thru clinic was horribly backlogged, and a local Chik-fil-A manager was able to reduce the hours-long wait to about 15 minutes. If you’ve ever driven by Chik-fil-A in The Village during the lunch rush, it’s undeniable the drive-thru is an impeccably managed operation. Other states have used National Guard troops, another group well trained in logistics.
Each health district also has a Medical Reserve Corp, which is a group of volunteers to be deployed in emergency situations. A corp member doesn’t need a medical background, volunteers are all trained before becoming part of the group. We urge officials to publicize this volunteer opportunity for those who want to help, and encourage the use of these valuable volunteers in distributing the vaccine.
Odds are, some of these people would be willing to deliver vaccine shipments across the state by air or car. In Alaska, health care workers have been moving shots across the vast state by boat, six-seat planes and dog sled — it’s basically modern-day Balto.
If a state as sparsely populated as Alaska can figure out how to vaccinate the highest percentage of its population, 13%, then surely Idaho shouldn’t be too difficult. Yet, in Idaho we have the lowest rate of residents vaccinated against the virus.
The private sector is already stepping up. Crush the Curve Idaho, which filled a testing void early in the pandemic, has created an online one-stop-shop for Idahoans to learn when and where they can be vaccinated.
We ask — no, beg — our state and national leaders to get their act together. Advocate for Idahoans, and if that doesn’t work, at least make it easy on health care workers to poke as many arms as possible.