Nampa’s kids and teenagers deserve the best education, and while we don’t necessarily support some of the actions made by the school district’s elected officials, we do support the students.
The Nampa School Board of Trustees continues to engage in questionable decision-making, but we still encourage our readers to support the district’s levy on March 8. Please don’t punish the students, hard-working teachers, and dedicated administrators who need this funding for the actions of a few trustees.
Recently, the board decided to continue considering a contract that includes a significant increase in pay for its new clerk, who has been a controversial appointment. While we hope the trustees will not accept the proposed contract for a person whose former boss publicly said she would not recommend this clerk for the position, we also acknowledge the importance of the funding the levy would bring in as its previous one expires.
Nampa students should have access to technology upgrades, smaller class sizes, up-to-date curriculum, athletics, activities and art. With this proposed levy, the administration put forward a concerted effort to fund these things while trying to lessen the burden on taxpayers as much as possible.
Under the new levy, residents will pay less in school district-related property taxes than they have been under the current levy, which expires June 30.
As Election Day approaches, we strongly encourage voters to continue paying attention to the trustees and hold them accountable for their actions, but we also ask them to support the community’s kids and educators.
Information can be found on the proposed levy at nsd131.org and in a previous editorial, published on Feb. 20.
Cheers and Jeers
Cheers to the eight representatives on the House Education Committee who voted to reject a bill that would have funneled $1 billion of public money to private and religious schools.
Jeers to Rep. Priscilla Giddings for proposing to ban ballot drop boxes, which only serves to make it harder for citizens to exercise their right to vote, especially for older Americans or those with mobility issues.
Cheers to Intermountain Healthcare's $250,000 donation to Terry Reilly Health Services to increase access to counseling services and community education in Canyon and Owyhee counties.
Cheers to the seven Boise Police Department academy members on their recent graduation.
Cheers to the recent success of Treasure Valley collegiate basketball programs.
Editorials are based on the majority opinion of the Idaho Press editorial board, comprised of community members Rosie Reilly, Autumn Short, Jean Mutchie, Rod Gramer, Devon Van Essen, Pat Klocke, Kari Child, Dr. David Beverly and Idaho Press President and Publisher Matt Davison. Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg and City Editor Laura Guido are non-voting members. Views expressed in the editorial do not necessarily represent unanimous agreement among all board members.