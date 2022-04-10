Over the course of this year’s Idaho legislative session, this board has often criticized or jeered at what we saw as missteps among many of our state’s lawmakers. But today, we want to recognize the historic, and much-needed investments the Legislature made in education.
Legislators approved a $300 million increase in K-12 funding this year, which is the largest increase in state history, according to the governor’s office.
This year, teachers will see a necessary pay raise, by about 10%, and all employees will receive a $1,000 bonus. School staff will also have improved health coverage.
Rural areas should hopefully benefit from a new law that creates incentives for teachers who stay in rural or high-poverty schools by offsetting costs related to student loans, or obtaining a master’s degree or another teaching credential.
As part of the $46.6 million put into Idaho’s literacy program, school districts will be able to offer full-day kindergarten should they choose. Other early literacy programs can also be funded using those funds.
Higher education saw a boost as well, after last year’s large cuts based on unsubstantiated claims of indoctrination. This year, Idaho’s four-year colleges and universities saw an 8% increase and community colleges got a 9.9% increase. Another $170 million was put toward deferred maintenance at Idaho public higher education institutions.
In-state college students will also get a break on tuition; Boise State, University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Lewis Clark State College will freeze tuition for the third straight year.
Other notable strides include a new program to help students with dyslexia, grants to help families cover the cost of technology, physical therapy or occupational therapy, and more funding for free meal programs.
All of these represent significant accomplishments by our state Legislature and Gov. Brad Little, who put forward many of these priorities in his proposed budget at the beginning of the session.
There’s still more to do on education in Idaho to best support students, but these laws are an excellent start. There’s been so much negativity recently that it’s a welcomed feeling to sit back and celebrate our state’s successes.
Editorials are based on the majority opinion of the Idaho Press editorial board, comprised of community members Rosie Reilly, Autumn Short, Jean Mutchie, Rod Gramer, Devon Van Essen, Pat Klocke, Kari Child, Dr. David Beverly and Idaho Press President and Publisher Matt Davison. Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg and City Editor Laura Guido are non-voting members. Views expressed in the editorial do not necessarily represent unanimous agreement among all board members.