As we approach the May 17 primary, this editorial board has repeatedly encouraged citizens to vote and stay informed. While a lot of attention has been placed on statewide and legislative contests, we want to highlight the oft overlooked but very important precinct committeemen races
Committeemen, which is a position that may be held by men and women, play a role in supporting Republican candidates in the general election, selecting a list of top choices to fill vacant elected official positions and can bring forward resolutions and censures as a way to put political pressure on lawmakers.
Local Republican central committees help shape the GOP in Idaho, which means they play a significant part in shaping Idaho politics. Many committeemen also go on to seek higher office as well.
The far right seems to be well aware of the importance of these positions and a number of candidates are running for office.
There’s already been some unusual behavior coming out of the Republican central committees in Bonner, Bonneville and Kootenai counties. According to various media reports, those instances include calling for the resignation of a lawmaker for supporting a fellow Republican candidate for governor, donating to primary candidates in violation of its own bylaws, and planning to infiltrate the Democratic central committee and install an “antisemitic troll,” respectively.
To avoid these types of unethical actions, we highly encourage voters to pay close attention to these races and who is running.
In Canyon County, there are more than 40 contested races for precinct committeemen and nearly 70 in Ada County. A list of those running can be found on the election pages for both counties under 2022 candidate filings.
As with other races, we encourage voters to examine the character of each candidate carefully, because many of these positions will go on to help mold Idaho’s future. We are looking for leaders who have shown that they make decisions deliberately and with others in mind, rather than to serve themselves or further their political careers.
Typically, very few eligible voters participate in the primary and even fewer cast votes in the central committee races, but we hope that changes this year. Local politics have the most direct impact on residents, and we hope people will engage thoughtfully in the democratic process knowing that they will experience the consequences of this election’s outcomes.
Cheers and Jeers
Cheers to the state for its $50 million investment in behavioral health this year, which the governor recently highlighted at an event.
Cheers to the city of Nampa and its residents for showing up in large numbers at a recent meeting to learn about using water efficiently under drought conditions.
Cheers to the Caldwell Superhero Walk for raising awareness about child abuse prevention.