...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
May 17 is quickly approaching. As we’ve editorialized before, this year’s primary is incredibly consequential.
We already have too many lawmakers who choose to waste a short legislative session on issues such as attacking libraries and librarians and making it harder to vote. Last year, it was cutting higher education; all of these were based on completely bogus claims.
We must not allow this pattern to continue.
The narratives driving many current and aspiring lawmakers in this state are, as University of Idaho President C. Scott Green aptly put it, created by “conflict entrepreneurs who make their living sowing fear and doubt.”
When so much time and attention is given to these issues, many of which do not exist in Idaho, we take away the oxygen for more important issues that do affect residents. That’s why we strongly encourage people to vote in the upcoming primary.
We assume most Idaho Press readers are informed and engaged voters, so we ask that these readers bring along their friends and families to the polls too. More people need to engage in the election process for us to truly operate as a functioning democracy.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
As voters consider casting their ballots, we also hope they’ll evaluate each candidate carefully — not simply based on their party-driven talking points but on their character. Those who show themselves to have their constituents’ best interests at heart, not those who would eagerly engage in culture wars to stir up a vocal minority in their base.
The fewer people who show up to the polls, the more these extreme legislators will be emboldened. Instead, let’s support the lawmakers who have cut through the chaos and worked to pass beneficial legislation this session. We applaud the Legislature for passing needed investments in education and workforce housing.
To ensure we continue this good process, we need solid officials in office. This could be a very critical year in Idaho elections, and each vote matters – especially in the primary.
We urge our readers, please cast a ballot by May 17 – and tell everyone you know to do the same.
Editorials are based on the majority opinion of the Idaho Press editorial board, comprised of community members Rosie Reilly, Autumn Short, Jean Mutchie, Rod Gramer, Devon Van Essen, Pat Klocke, Kari Child, Dr. David Beverly and Idaho Press President and Publisher Matt Davison. Idaho Press Managing Editor Teddy Feinberg and City Editor Laura Guido are non-voting members. Views expressed in the editorial do not necessarily represent unanimous agreement among all board members.