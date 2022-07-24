Dave Williams

Although gas prices appear to be on the decline, the independent carrier team is still paying over 50% more for gasoline than they were in early March. High gas prices coupled with ongoing labor shortages continue to make recruiting and retaining quality delivery carriers an extraordinary challenge. So, we will again be asking you to support the independent carrier team by assessing a $1 gas surcharge in July to carrier-delivered subscribers. This surcharge will be passed directly to the carriers to help them offset the unprecedented gas prices and the impact on their delivery expenses and thus their profitability.

Dave Williams is the Idaho Press regional circulation and audience director.

