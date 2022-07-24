The Idaho Press is now the most subscribed-to newspaper across the Treasure Valley. With your support we have seen our readership grow exponentially since expanding our coverage area to include both Ada and Canyon counties. Thank you!
Although gas prices appear to be on the decline, the independent carrier team is still paying over 50% more for gasoline than they were in early March. High gas prices coupled with ongoing labor shortages continue to make recruiting and retaining quality delivery carriers an extraordinary challenge. So, we will again be asking you to support the independent carrier team by assessing a $1 gas surcharge in July to carrier-delivered subscribers. This surcharge will be passed directly to the carriers to help them offset the unprecedented gas prices and the impact on their delivery expenses and thus their profitability.
Gas prices will go down, and with this approach, we are able to discontinue the surcharge when they do. It allows us to better navigate any sort of permanent rate hike. Until then, surcharges will likely continue every other month through the end of the year.
Our goal is to continue to deliver the best local newspaper to our home delivery subscribers by 6 a.m. daily and 7 a.m. weekends as a great way to start the day. We are focused on minimizing the use of alternative delivery such as mail or online only to the more rural areas of our community.
You will not be invoiced separately for this charge; your subscription expiration date will simply be reduced by a day or two. If you truly do not want to support your carrier in this manner, please call the customer service team at 208-467-9252 and you will be excluded.
Thank you again for supporting our efforts to deliver the best and most complete local news coverage available in the Treasure Valley. We appreciate you.
Dave Williams is the Idaho Press regional circulation and audience director.