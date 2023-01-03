Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As I wrote this I hadn’t yet seen the list of top 10 news stories from around the state, which is just as well, since although this is a top 10 list that’s not its purpose.

The top news stories inevitably will include, for example—and may be topped by—the student murders at Moscow, which was a big and tragic story. But it says little about the development of Idaho, about the coming year and what Idahoans ought to be paying attention to.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His new book What Do You Mean by That? has just been released and can be found at http://www.ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat/ and on Amazon.com.