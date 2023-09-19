Randy Stapilus

Jared thompson

The legal case stemming from the killing last year of four University of Idaho students is underway, with no result — conviction, acquittal or something else — likely for months to come. During what may be an extended pause in the visible part of the process, there’s time to consider what’s happened so far.

My prompt for that is a new book (slated for release on October 4), “While Idaho Slept,” by J. Reuben Appelman, piecing together the substantial mass of details about the case collected and publicly available.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.