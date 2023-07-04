Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On its face, the decision last weekend by the Idaho Republican Party to set up a caucus system for choosing a presidential nominee next year can be seen simply as a sensible backup measure.

Remember that the Idaho Legislature (dominated by Republican legislators) last winter eliminated the primary for next year (whether intentionally or accidentally being a subject of some debate). So the Republican Party central committee, meeting at Challis, acted:

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.