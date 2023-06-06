Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This is a financial deal of an almost unprecedented type, of enormous size, involving a purchase (sort of but not exactly) by the state (sort of but not exactly) that amounts to a transaction involving more money than the state of Idaho spends on all of its higher education institutions put together (sort of).

It might be a good idea. Or not. It’s hard to say.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.