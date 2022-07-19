Support Local Journalism


Not long after the United States recently reported its millionth death — one out of every 330 people — from the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho is about to pass another milestone too: By the time you read this, likely 5,000 deaths of people in Idaho.

That and 470,457 — coming up on a half-million — cases, in a state with just over 1.8 million people.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.

