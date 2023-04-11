Randy Stapilus

Some of my earliest memories are of hours I spent in our city’s public library, the sense of wonder, of the whole world opening up in this place.

I spent little of that time in the children’s section; I was all over the general stacks, looking up books on many subjects. (In my earliest memories of the place, dinosaur books were a favorite.) Nowadays, I generally visit our local library every week or two, and in between use their many online services.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.