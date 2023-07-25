Randy Stapilus

For almost forever, one of Idaho’s biggest selling points has been its great outdoors, and the reality has matched the hype. It’s a beautiful state, with lots of open territory to explore, even in a time of growing population.

But how well will it hold up in a time of roaring high temperatures?

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.