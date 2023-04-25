Randy Stapilus

In May last year, St. Luke’s Health System filed a lawsuit against then-candidate for governor Ammon Bundy and several of his organizations, alleging harassment and defamation.

The cross-accusations need no recounting here, but the progress of the lawsuit — or the lack of progress — does.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.