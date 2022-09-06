Randy Stapilus

The Idaho Legislature has convened with the idea of returning some of the unexpectedly large state revenue surplus, which has accrued once again this year, to the taxpayers.

Here’s a tax idea conservatives should like that comes from no less a blue state than Oregon: institutionalize the rebates, make them automatic, whenever the tax revenues come in much higher than expected.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com.