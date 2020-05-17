The Idaho Press is in a unique position to help local businesses recover quickly from this COVID-19 crisis. Our readership is at an all-time high, our sales representatives are experts in local marketing solutions including print and digital, and we are committing $1.5 million in matching advertising grants to help local businesses recover and thrive in 2020.
If you run a local business, you know exactly how difficult these past months have been. I’m willing to bet that you’re ready to get back to business as usual. So am I! Nobody knows what the new normal will look like, but one thing is certain: things will be very different for all of us.
The steps you’ve taken in the past to attract customers might not work in this new normal. Your competition will be actively pursuing your best clients with enticing offers that are likely more aggressive than ever before. Customers will be seeking deals, and if you’re not ready to compete, they might not come back to you. Are you prepared to compete against those aggressive efforts by your top competitor? Or will you be the one capitalizing on this unique opportunity to grow your market share?
Your best customers will be looking very closely at the efforts your business is taking to ensure their safety. Some of them may not be comfortable returning until they have complete confidence that they will be safe when doing business with you. Have you thought about how you’ll communicate the steps you’re taking to keep them safe? Just turning on your Open sign likely won’t be enough.
For almost 140 years the Idaho Press has worked in partnership with hundreds of local businesses to attract and retain customers right here in the Treasure Valley, and we continue exploring solutions that will help our local businesses in their time of need.
Today I am excited to share details about our Community Advertising Grant Program, which will provide up to $1.5 million in matching advertising funds. These funds can be used by local businesses across our entire family of community publications including the Idaho Press, Meridian Press, Kuna Melba News, Emmett Messenger-Index, and Boise Weekly.
These matching fund grants are open to all locally owned small businesses located in the Treasure Valley. Selected businesses can invest these funds toward marketing solutions in any of our publications and/or websites during the months of May, June, and July. It’s easy to apply. Simply visit www.idahopress.com/grants.
We will also host a free online webinar on Tuesday, May 19th at 9:00 AM where local business owners will hear proven marketing survival strategies from nationally known marketing expert Ryan Dohrn. This webinar is offered at no cost, as our gift to you as our business partner. To register visit www.idahopress.com/freeseminar.
At the Idaho Press, we have continued working each day under extremely challenging circumstances to bring you the best and most complete local news available in the region. Now we are committed to helping our local business partners get back to business as usual. Whatever that might be.