With our president and first lady diagnosed with COVID-19, this is a time for the nation to reflect on where we are and what we need to do now.
1. Unbelievably, after eight months, over 7 million cases of COVID in the U.S. alone, more than 200,000 deaths of Americans, endless news coverage, numerous world leaders and celebrities infected, and acknowledgement of COVID by the entire medical system and both major political parties, there are still individuals calling COVID a hoax. There was a time at the beginning of this pandemic where one might be excused for being suspicious of what was actually happening, but there can no longer be a justification for believing this to be a hoax other than willful ignorance or foolish denial.
2. There has been a disturbing rejection of science and expertise that is dangerous and unfounded. Scientific advancements have saved lives and made our lives better. This rejection is not sincere; it is politically motivated. Before the president was infected, it was politically expedient for him to reject science and advice from leading experts. But, once infected, President Trump did not turn to Dr. Atlas, the highly controversial White House adviser for coronavirus; the MyPillow CEO who pitched an unproven COVID-19 cure of oleandrin made by a company in which he had a financial interest; nor to Dr. Stella Immanuel, whose video asserting unbelievable and unsubstantiated claims about curing COVID President Trump retweeted with approval. Instead, he turned to leading physicians and scientists and the prestigious Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and to medications that were being scientifically studied when his own life was on the line. I suspect this would be true for the majority of those who are rejecting science and medicine. If you don’t want to follow the advice of experts, fine, don’t. But don’t cause confusion for others by trying to influence them to reject science and public health advice.
3. Similarly, there are those who are promoting false and misleading information. I don’t know whether they understand the risks that poses to others or if they do not care. I hope it is the former. In the most recent days, President Trump admitted that he had nothing against masks. However, he and his family did much to undermine the public health guidance on this. Mistakenly thinking that they were protected from COVID by the testing they get daily that most other Americans do not, it was easy to downplay the need for masks, which, after all, are a constant reminder that we are in a pandemic. But this has backfired, resulting in exactly what the president did not want — significant increases in cases, deaths exceeding early projections, the closure of businesses and schools, the loss of jobs and increasing unemployment. It is time for us to stop perpetuating myths and unsubstantiated falsehoods and come together to reduce the spread of this virus, which is the best way to get back to some semblance of normalcy.
4. Leadership matters. Leaders often are confronted with unpleasant, inconvenient, and on occasion, very difficult problems that can have a great impact on their organizations, customers, employees or communities, and great personal risk to the leader. In my experience, rarely do things turn out better by denying them, minimizing them, or avoiding them. Thus, I would always advise the leader to study the problem, seek out expert opinion, and then devise a plan to address the problem, realizing that you may learn more with time that will cause you to tweak your solution or change course. In this pandemic, I have seen numerous examples of leaders unwilling to come up with a plan or make a decision because they fear that no matter what they decide, someone will be unhappy. In some cases, that fear is amplified by potential loss of employment or failure to be reelected. Do the right thing, because if you are going to lose your job or not get reelected, at least be able to hold your head up when you apply for your next job or run for your next office.
So, as our president fights this infection, let us fight the behaviors that have divided us and contributed to the spread of this virus.