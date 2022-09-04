Malloy 2020 photo

Chuck Malloy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leave it to lame duck Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to turn her job into something that it isn’t.

To be clear, a zoo animal could do the lieutenant governor’s job when the Legislature is not in session. In fact, a zoo animal might be overqualified for the position.

Chuck Malloy is a longtime Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments