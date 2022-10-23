Malloy 2020 photo

Chuck Malloy

If Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler wins the race for lieutenant governor, she may be thanking Rep. Pricilla Giddings and the Idaho Freedom Foundation for her victory.

It’s not that Manweiler, a Democrat, is siding with the far right of the Republican Party — because she’s not. But Giddings, fresh from an attack-filled race with House Speaker Scott Bedke, has people of her ilk who view Bedke as a card-carrying RINO. The Idaho Freedom Foundation adds fuel to that fire by giving Bedke a failing grade in its “freedom index.”

Chuck Malloy is a longtime Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

