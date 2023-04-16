Chuck Malloy thumbnail mug

CHUCK MALLOY

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Crickets.

That’s the extent of what we have heard from the three senior members of Idaho’s congressional delegation immediately following the indictment of President Trump. While Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Mike Simpson were sending out press releases on other matters, other Republicans were expressing disgust over Trump being the first American president to face criminal charges.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com

Recommended for you

Load comments