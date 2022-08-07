Jim Jones

Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors (AFD), a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely claimed that thousands had died from the vaccine.

USA Today fact-checked an article in which Cole reported a “20 times increase” of cancer in vaccinated patients and found it to be “nonsense.” It could be that he has difficulty recognizing cancer because the Idaho Capital Sun reported in May that he misdiagnosed two women for cancer last year.

Jim Jones is the former Idaho attorney general and former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. His previous columns can be found at https://JJCommonTater.com.

