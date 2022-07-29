Jim Jones

When I received a call from Tom Arkoosh a couple of weeks ago, asking if I would support his candidacy for Idaho attorney general, I did not hesitate to say yes. It is an interesting fact that he favored me with his support for that same office 40 years ago. Tom was Gem County prosecuting attorney at that time and I was looking for prosecutor support because my primary and general election opponents were both county prosecutors. I won the elections and served eight years as attorney general. I know what it takes to be the family lawyer for the Gem State and Tom has the right stuff.

Tom grew up on the Arkoosh family livestock operation near Gooding, graduated from Harvard in 1974 and got his law degree from the University of Idaho in 1978. He has practiced law in the state for 44 years. Tom has wide-ranging experience in the law, which is essential for running the largest law office in Idaho. The AG is responsible for managing 125 lawyers, together with investigators, paralegals and support staff. Electing an inexperienced lawyer like his opponent to that office is asking for trouble.

Jim Jones is the former Idaho attorney general and former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. His previous columns can be found at https://JJCommonTater.com.

