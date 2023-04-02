Jim Jones

Before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, Idaho legislators were looking for a way to put a stop to all abortions in Idaho. The Roe decision had placed restrictions on what a state could do to limit abortions. Legislators cast their eyes upon the State of Texas, which had just passed a statute designed to bypass those restrictions. The Texas law allowed private citizens to sue anyone who knowingly aided or abetted an abortion after a fetal heartbeat could be detected. Someone bringing a successful suit was entitled to a bounty of at least $10,000.

Our legislators were captivated with the Texas bounty law and followed suit in the 2022 session with a statute that gives the abortion patient and her family members the right to recover a minimum amount of $20,000 apiece from an abortion provider. After the Roe decision was overturned later in the year, another Idaho abortion law went into effect. The new law totally banned abortion from the point of fertilization, providing a minimum two-year prison sentence for a doctor performing any type of abortion. That pretty much eliminated the need for the bounty law, because the total ban was effective to intimidate doctors and chase pregnancy care physicians out of the state.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served 8 years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as a Justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017).

