Jim Jones

Members of Idaho’s Congressional delegation would probably not receive any heroism awards for their actions relating to the PACT Act, also known as the “burn pit” bill.

When the Act came up for a vote, our Congressional troops flat failed to protect the backs of sick veterans. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted against final passage of the bill in the House. Not to be outdone, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both voted against the legislation on three separate occasions.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran and pancreatic cancer survivor, who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a Justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). His previous columns can be found at https://JJCommonTater.com.

