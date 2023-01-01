Jim Jones

Jim Jones

As far back as I can remember, transitions in the Idaho Attorney General’s office have been rather seamless and non-political. The manner in which I took over the office from David Leroy after the 1982 election is typical. I informed the entire staff that anyone who was doing a good job for the state would have a place in my office. And that is how it was with those who preceded me and those who followed.

In 1971, when Tony Park, a Democrat, replaced Bob Robson, a Republican, the transition was handled in that fashion. Tony often told staff members that he was the only politician in the office. Deputies were to concern themselves strictly with the law. Wayne Kidwell, a Republican who took over the office from Tony in 1975, gave the same message to staff. He retained Rudy Barchas as head of the consumer protection unit, even after Rudy volunteered that he’d voted for Tony in the election. Wayne wanted the best person for the job, not a political pal. And that’s how it should be.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as a Justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular columnist for The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com.

