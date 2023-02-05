Jim Jones

Based upon a preview of the coming attractions that will play at the Idaho Statehouse this legislative session, it appears there will be an excess of needless drama, bombastic performances, senseless ad-libbing and failed plot lines. Only an audience of far-right political zealots will give the spectacle a thumbs-up rating.

Speaking of failed plot lines, Senator Doug Okuniewicz wants to resurrect the 2021 Legislature’s scheme to deprive the people of their constitutional right to make laws through the initiative process. The Idaho Supreme Court struck the scheme down as unconstitutional, ruling that it “violated the people’s fundamental right to legislate directly.” Okuniewicz has introduced SJR 101, which would write the scheme into the Constitution, effectively killing the initiative and referendum. If SJR 101 is approved by the Legislature for the 2024 general election ballot, my prediction is that it will be resoundingly defeated by the voters. Idahoans love their initiative rights.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served 8 years as Idaho Attorney General (1983-1991) and 12 years as a Justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular columnist for The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com.

