We write today as Idaho fruit growers who have farmed for generations. We accept the uncertainties brought about by Mother Nature and changing markets, but those imposed by our own government have become unsustainable and threaten the future of our family businesses.
Growing Idaho fruit is extremely labor intensive, requiring seasonal hand labor during the growing season, and especially at harvest. Securing an adequate and predictable labor force has grown increasingly difficult and we, like many in labor intensive agriculture, rely heavily on the H-2A guest worker program.
The program is needlessly bureaucratic and costly. Government imposed fees, inspection fees, housing costs, and transportation costs – to name only a few, cost employers thousands of dollars each year per individual employee. These added costs are in addition to the nearly $15 per hour wage rate in Idaho per hour. Annual wage rate increases not only far outpace inflation but have become erratic and impossible to manage. For example, our wage rate increased by a whopping 16 percent in 2019, then dipped to a 1 percent increase last year and this year increased by nearly 7 percent. Wages have increased more than 25 percent since 2018. These fluctuating rates are impossible to plan or prepare for and they are putting the future of our businesses in jeopardy. On average, harvest workers create an additional three or more local, year-round jobs. Therefore, these fluctuations are also putting our local economy in jeopardy.
In short, reforms are badly needed and woefully overdue. The House of Representatives took the first step on March 18 with passage of the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act. We urge Senator Mike Crapo and Senator Jim Risch to take the baton from Congressman Mike Simpson and urge their Senate colleagues to address the agriculture labor crisis facing Idaho and the nation by taking up and improving upon this important legislation.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act will stabilize the current agricultural workforce by creating a process for foreign born labor to gain work authorization to continue working in agriculture. This legislation would reduce regulatory and administrative burdens by streamlining the program.
The bill also reduces costs in the H-2A program by freezing wages for one year and capping wage growth thereafter to, at most, 3.25 percent annually going forward, giving growers both predictability and assurances to plan for production and especially harvest costs.
The FWMA represents a significant improvement over the status quo but additional improvements are needed. This is where the Senate comes in and we stand ready to help. Meaningful agriculture labor reform will greatly benefit growers in our region, throughout the state and the U.S., all of whom rely on foreign born labor.